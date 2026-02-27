TVS donates 2-wheelers to Golden Temple

Officials of TVS Motor on Friday donated four bikes to the Golden Temple. The two-wheelers donated were the Apache RTX motorcycle, TVS Jupiter, TVS N Torque and battery-powered Orbit Scooty models. The keys of these were handed over to SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka, personal secretary Shahbaz Singh and Sri Darbar Sahib manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera.

Advertisement

Sialka said, at the Golden Temple, many automobile companies expressed gratitude by presenting new vehicles.

Advertisement

The SGPC felicitated TVS officials with ‘siropao’(robes of honour).