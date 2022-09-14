Twelve vehicles impounded, 11 challaned by Regional Transport Authority

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

Officials of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 12 vehicles and issued challans against 11 others during inspection at various sites in the city on Tuesday.

RTO Arshdeep Singh Lobana said inspection of vehicles were conducted at various places, including GT Road near the Golden Gate, and bypasses.

He said heavy vehicles were found using pressure horns, overloaded school buses were without a woman attendant, without valid documents, etc.

He said the Safe School Vahan scheme was launched for the safety of school students. Guidelines have been issued to school buses, in which there are important rules like cameras inside buses, seat belts for safety, counting of children according to the seat, etc, were laid.