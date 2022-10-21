Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 20

Three masked armed miscreants killed a couple (husband and wife) in Bhagat Ravidas Colony, Harike Pattan township, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The robbers chained the daughter and daughter-in-law of the couple before committing the crime.

The robbers took away a licensed rifle, gold ornaments (four rings) and Rs 30,000 from the house. The deceased had been identified as ex-serviceman Sukhdev Singh (48) and his wife Rajbir Kaur (42). Sukhdev Singh was also a member of the village panchayat.

Simranjit Kaur said when she and her sister-in-law observed that the robbers had left home they broke the door of the storeroom and came out. She said her father and mother were brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapons as her father was chained to a chair on which he was sitting and was watching TV till late night. Patti DSP Satnam Singh said a dog squad and a forensic team were called on the spot and evidences were collected from the spot.

The police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

