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Home / Amritsar / Twin mysterious blasts injure 3 members of family in Amritsar village

Twin mysterious blasts injure 3 members of family in Amritsar village

The nature of the explosions remained unclear, with the police probing whether hand grenades or petrol bottle bombs were used in the incident

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:04 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Three members of a family suffered shrapnel injuries after two mysterious blasts rocked a house in Jatta Pashia village falling under the Ramdass police station area in the wee hours of Friday, triggering a police investigation into a possible attack.

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Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal confirmed the incident and said the victims had suffered minor shrapnel injuries. Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation.

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The nature of the explosions remained unclear, with the police probing whether hand grenades or petrol bottle bombs were used in the incident. Forensic teams also reached the spot and began collecting evidence from the scene to ascertain the nature and source of the explosives.

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The police have been examining the CCTV cameras near the house. Two motorcycle-borne persons were seen passing through the road where the house was located. The footage also confirms two blast-like sounds.

The house belongs to Daljit Singh, who, according to the police, has a couple of criminal cases registered against him, including those related to murder and attempt to murder. This aspect has also come under the scanner as investigators are examining whether the blasts were linked to Daljit Singh's criminal background or stemmed from a personal enmity.

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The police are also examining the sequence of events and other possible motives behind the incident. Investigators are expected to ascertain the type of explosive used, the manner in which it was planted and whether anyone specifically targeted the family.

Officials said further investigation was under way and more details would emerge after the forensic examination and preliminary probe.

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