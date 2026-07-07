Twin ops lead to seizure of 13 kg heroin, 3 held

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Amritsar police has busted two interlinked narcotics smuggling networks with the arrest of three alleged drug smugglers and the recovery of 13 kg of heroin in two separate operations.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, a native of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran who was currently residing at Kherabad in Amritsar, and Mangal Singh and Baljit Singh, both residents of Bhodiwala village in Moga district. The police also impounded a Hyundai Verna car allegedly used to transport narcotics.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were acting as couriers, collecting heroin consignments from different locations and supplying them to various parties across Punjab, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

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In the first operation, acting on specific intelligence, a Counter Intelligence team raided Akashdeep Singh’s residence at Kherabad and recovered 8 kg of heroin from his possession.

In a separate operation, the CI team received information that two smugglers were transporting a heroin consignment in a Hyundai Verna. Acting swiftly, the police set up a naka on the Amritsar-Chabal GT Road and intercepted the vehicle. During the search, officials recovered 5 kg of heroin from the car and arrested its occupants, Mangal Singh and Baljit Singh.

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The DGP said further investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages of both networks, identify other members of the syndicates and trace the entire supply chain.

Two separate FIRs have been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.