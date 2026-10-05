DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Twin suicides in Amritsar: Between ifs and buts, a mind drowning in deep grief

Twin suicides in Amritsar: Between ifs and buts, a mind drowning in deep grief

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:18 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The family of one of the suicide victims.
Advertisement

Twin suicides, panic and a trail of questions — the city has too much to deal with.

First is the case of a 15-year-old girl, who died by suicide on September 29.

Advertisement

In pain and grief, her father, Ashok Kumar (60), said his daughter was not outgoing and kept to herself. There were just two mobile phones in the family of five, said her father who cycles miles every day to sell jalebi.

Advertisement

In tears, the deceased’s mother said: “My daughter was always prim and prom. I do not understand what made her choose the noose.” The grieving mother has not eaten in days. She said the police refused to register a case, dashing the family’s last hope to at least know the reason behind their daughter’s death. The victim is survived by her two siblings and parents.

On digging deep, it was learnt that the victim faced humiliation by teachers. She was among the four girls placed under suspension for a month.

Advertisement

The second case is that of a 17-year-old girl, who allegedly took the extreme step on May 30 following “harassment” over school fee.

The maternal aunt of the deceased said the latter consumed some poisonous substance on the evening of May 22, the last day of her school.

The family said their daughter was “harassed” by the school staff, including the principal, for not able to clear the dues amounting to Rs 20,000.

The suicides have shocked the city. Trying to figure out the state of mind of the teens, the correspondent approached Dr Rupam Dhillon, head, psychology department, Guru Nanak Dev University, who said suicide was generally reported as the third leading cause of death following accidental death and homicide in the 15-24 age-group.

“Digital media has enabled its users to do social comparison which deeply impacts them,” she underlined.

Studies suggest that women were more likely to take the extreme step, linking it to depression and feelings of hopelessness.

Another perspective states that there are individuals who commit suicide because they are not able to integrate into society. Such individuals are loners, with no social network to see them through the period of stress and hence have ideas of suicide.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts