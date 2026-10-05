Twin suicides in Amritsar: Between ifs and buts, a mind drowning in deep grief

Twin suicides, panic and a trail of questions — the city has too much to deal with.

First is the case of a 15-year-old girl, who died by suicide on September 29.

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In pain and grief, her father, Ashok Kumar (60), said his daughter was not outgoing and kept to herself. There were just two mobile phones in the family of five, said her father who cycles miles every day to sell jalebi.

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In tears, the deceased’s mother said: “My daughter was always prim and prom. I do not understand what made her choose the noose.” The grieving mother has not eaten in days. She said the police refused to register a case, dashing the family’s last hope to at least know the reason behind their daughter’s death. The victim is survived by her two siblings and parents.

On digging deep, it was learnt that the victim faced humiliation by teachers. She was among the four girls placed under suspension for a month.

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The second case is that of a 17-year-old girl, who allegedly took the extreme step on May 30 following “harassment” over school fee.

The maternal aunt of the deceased said the latter consumed some poisonous substance on the evening of May 22, the last day of her school.

The family said their daughter was “harassed” by the school staff, including the principal, for not able to clear the dues amounting to Rs 20,000.

The suicides have shocked the city. Trying to figure out the state of mind of the teens, the correspondent approached Dr Rupam Dhillon, head, psychology department, Guru Nanak Dev University, who said suicide was generally reported as the third leading cause of death following accidental death and homicide in the 15-24 age-group.

“Digital media has enabled its users to do social comparison which deeply impacts them,” she underlined.

Studies suggest that women were more likely to take the extreme step, linking it to depression and feelings of hopelessness.

Another perspective states that there are individuals who commit suicide because they are not able to integrate into society. Such individuals are loners, with no social network to see them through the period of stress and hence have ideas of suicide.