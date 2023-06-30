Two accomplices of Abhi Pehalwan held in murder attempt case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

The CIA staff of the police arrested two more accomplices of Abhiraj Singh, alias Abhi Pehalwan, son of slain Congress councillor Gurdeep Pehalwan, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case. They were identified as Sohan Singh, alias Sonu Mahajan of telephone exchange and Gurdit Singh of Katra Sher Singh. Three of their accomplices — Karan of Lohgarh Chowk, Kakku of Khazana Gate and Sahil of Bombay Wala Khuh — were yet to be arrested. They had shot a man in the Lohgarh area on June 3. Raids were on to nab them, the police said. Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, was shot at by Abhi and his accomplices on June 3 evening at the Lohgarh gate area. After the incident, the accused fled to Jammu and Kashmir for evading arrest. He was arrested following a tip off.

Surjit Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Lohgarh, and a relative of the victim, told the police that he runs a dairy farm and his nephew Danish Gill stays and lives with him. He said on Friday at around 11.30 pm, Abhi and his unidentified accomplices came and asked about him. When he came, the accused started thrashing him. He said his nephew and victim Gurpreet Singh saved him from the accused. The accused left for a few minutes and on returning, they shot Gurpreet, leaving him injured.