DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Two accomplices of Kishna gang held with pistols, three live rounds

Two accomplices of Kishna gang held with pistols, three live rounds

Both were wanted by Jandiala Guru police in two other criminal cases
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:06 AM May 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The two accused in custody of the police in Amritsar on Friday.
Advertisement

The city police have arrested two alleged operatives of the Kishna gang, members of which were behind the killing of Jandiala Guru’s sitting councillor Harjinder Singh in Chheharta area recently.

Advertisement

The police recovered two pistols from their possession. They were wanted by the Jandiala Guru police in two other criminal cases, though their involvement in Harjinder Singh’s murder case was yet to be ascertained.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-III) Jasroop Kaur Bath said those arrested were identified as Chand Anand of Thathiawala and Bachitar Singh, alias Likhari, of Udham Singh Chowk (Jandiala Guru).

Advertisement

“The police also seized a Glock pistol with three live rounds and a .32 bore pistol with four bullets from them,” she said, adding that the duo was arrested from Sun City road area falling under the Mohkampura police station here.

Police teams were checking suspicious vehicles at a naka set up on the Sun City road when they intercepted the two bike-borne persons. On their search, the police recovered the pistols. Further investigation revealed that they were operatives of the Kishna gang, which was operating his network from Dubai. He has a number of criminal cases registered against him.

Advertisement

Kishna was allegedly involved in the broad daylight killing of Harjinder Singh, alias Baman, in Chheharta area when he was attending a family function here. The police identified and arrested the assailants later on.

Investigations revealed that Kishna had supplied the two pistols to Chand Anand and Bachitar Singh through some other unknown accomplices. Chand had three criminal cases registered against him and all of them were registered at the Jandiala Guru police.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts