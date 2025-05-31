Two accomplices of Kishna gang held with pistols, three live rounds

The city police have arrested two alleged operatives of the Kishna gang, members of which were behind the killing of Jandiala Guru’s sitting councillor Harjinder Singh in Chheharta area recently.

The police recovered two pistols from their possession. They were wanted by the Jandiala Guru police in two other criminal cases, though their involvement in Harjinder Singh’s murder case was yet to be ascertained.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-III) Jasroop Kaur Bath said those arrested were identified as Chand Anand of Thathiawala and Bachitar Singh, alias Likhari, of Udham Singh Chowk (Jandiala Guru).

“The police also seized a Glock pistol with three live rounds and a .32 bore pistol with four bullets from them,” she said, adding that the duo was arrested from Sun City road area falling under the Mohkampura police station here.

Police teams were checking suspicious vehicles at a naka set up on the Sun City road when they intercepted the two bike-borne persons. On their search, the police recovered the pistols. Further investigation revealed that they were operatives of the Kishna gang, which was operating his network from Dubai. He has a number of criminal cases registered against him.

Kishna was allegedly involved in the broad daylight killing of Harjinder Singh, alias Baman, in Chheharta area when he was attending a family function here. The police identified and arrested the assailants later on.

Investigations revealed that Kishna had supplied the two pistols to Chand Anand and Bachitar Singh through some other unknown accomplices. Chand had three criminal cases registered against him and all of them were registered at the Jandiala Guru police.