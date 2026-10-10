Two Amritsar immigration firms lose licence

Amritsar: The district administration on Friday cancelled the licences of two immigration firms. Additional District Magistrate Pallavi Mishra issued orders cancelling the licences of DY Management Consultancy Private Limited and Prabvisa.com. She said officials had been directed to take necessary action in both cases and proceed in accordance with the applicable rules. The district administration appealed to the public to verify an agent’s or consultancy’s licence before seeking overseas travel, work permits or other immigration-related services. People were also advised to exercise caution while handing over their passports, other important documents and money to avoid fraud or financial loss. TNS

Man dies as car rams into tree

Advertisement

Tarn Taran: A 21-year-old man died after his car crashed into a tree near Vainpoin village on the Goindwal Sahib-Tarn Taran road.According to the information available, the victim lost control of the car, which rammed into a tree. The impact was so severe that the car’s wheels flew off, and the driver died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Vishu Kumar, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar. He was travelling from Goindwal Sahib to Amritsar when the accident occurred. OC

Advertisement

Buildings sealed over tax dues

Tarn Taran: The Tarn Taran Municipal Council on Friday sealed four premises over non-payment of property tax. The executive officer of the municipal council, Randeep Singh Waraich, said the sealed properties were Holland Tractor on Sarhali Road, Sood Cold Drinks near St Francis School, Golden Era Restaurant and Golden Gym on the Amritsar-Chabal bypass. The officer said several notices had been issued to the owners in the past, but they had failed to pay the outstanding tax. He said Holland Tractor owed Rs 6 lakh in property tax, Sood Cold Drinks Rs 4 lakh, Golden Era Restaurant Rs 12 lakh and Golden Gym Rs 2.5 lakh. He added that the owners of the properties would now have to clear their outstanding dues along with the applicable penalty. OC