Two arrested for burglary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Cantonment police have arrested a woman and her accomplice for burglary occurred from a residence located in Guru Amardass Avenue on Ajnala road. They allegedly alleged decamped with gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees, Canadian dollars and a licensed revolver from a house. Surjit Singh, a trader, said he along with his family had gone to the market for some work on June 18. When they returned home, they found the house ransacked and valuables missing. Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Kulwant Singh and in charge, Gumtala police chowki, said they zeroed in on Simran, alias Rozi, of Rajasansi area. She was a relative of Neha who used to work in the house as a domestic help. Simran used to come along with Neha for helping her in the work. However, Neha had left the job and Simran knew that the family usually stays out of the house. He said she along with her accomplice Sukhwinder Singh of Rajasansi planned to burgle the house. The police have recovered the revolver and six live bullets from their possession. They were brought on police remand for further probe. tns

Drone found in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: A Chinese drone was recovered during a joint search operation of Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) from the fields of Didar Singh, a resident of Lakhna village. Bhikhiwind DSP Preetinder Singh said the recovered drone was made in China. The DSP said that search operation was going on but nothing had been recovered except the drone. The Valtoha police had registered a case under Section 10,11 and12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934. The BSF had observed the drone movement at BOP Thathi Jaimal Singh. oc

Panic on Mall Road after firing

Amritsar: Some unknown persons travelling in an SUV fired in the air outside a hotel on the Mall Road on last midnight and fled away. The incident led to panic in the area following which the police rushed to the spot and started investigation. The police teams scanned the CCTV cameras in the area to find clues about the perpetrators. ACP Varinder Singh Khosa said the accused apparently were residents of the city. He said the accused would be arrested soon.