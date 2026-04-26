Two arrested for funding foreign-based gangster Happy Jatt’s network in Amritsar

A day after the arrest of four alleged operatives of foreign-based notorious gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt, the Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested two more persons of the racket for allegedly financing and facilitating his operations in the district.

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The accused have been identified as Jagroop Singh, a resident of Nizampura, and Ajit Singh, a resident of Manawala. According to the police, the duo had been in contact with Happy Jatt for nearly two years and were actively assisting him in expanding his criminal network across the district.

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During the operation, the police recovered three mobile phones, two motorcycles and several documents from their possession. Investigations revealed that Jagroop and Ajit recently provided financial support to four shooters — Ram Singh, alias Roman, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, Satnam Singh and Sikandar Singh —who were arrested on Saturday.

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Instead of transferring money directly into their bank accounts, the accused allegedly adopted a discreet method — covering the shooters’ expenses at hotels and roadside eateries. They would obtain QR codes from these establishments and make digital payments on behalf of the gang members. Sources in the Police Department estimate that at least Rs 60,000 was routed through this method in the last 15 days.

Further probe confirmed that the shooters were in direct contact with Happy Jatt via mobile communication. Investigators are now probing their involvement in extortion activities and whether they targeted other businessmen apart from Sonu Jandiala.

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Notably, the four shooters had recently opened fire outside Sonu Jandiala’s residence and allegedly demanded an extortion amount of Rs 20 lakh. Meanwhile, these four arrested accused had reportedly made significant disclosures during interrogation.

Police officials stated that further investigation was underway to dismantle the entire network and trace other associates linked to Happy Jatt.