Two arrested for producing fake power of attorney

Amritsar, April 6

The district administration has arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly making a fake power of attorney in the name of Jaswant Singh of Manda village in Tarn Taran.

The woman was posing as Parwinder Kaur, a resident of Vishal Enclave in Rajori Garden in West Delhi. However, during queries, administrative staff got suspicious of her and her accomplice who came as a witness for making the power of attorney.

Both were later identified as Baljit Kaur of Khiala Kalan village, now residing at Khandwala in Chheharta, and Balbir Singh of Bhakna Kalan village. They were later handed over to the police for further action.

On the complaint of Sub-Registrar-3 Ajay Kumar, the police have registered a case of fraud and forgery against them. He said the woman posing as Parwinder Kaur presented a power of attorney in the name of Jaswant Singh of Manda village in Tarn Taran. However, the registry clerk noticed that she was hiding her face. When asked about her address, the woman could not give a satisfactory answer. The man accompanying her also failed to give the proper address. On suspicion, he took them to the Sub- Registrar. When officials asked them, they revealed their names.

The Civil Lines police have registered a case.