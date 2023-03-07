Two arrested for snatching in Amritsar

Amritsar: The City police nabbed two persons, identified as Sher Singh and Gurjit Singh of Verka for snatching. A scooter and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession. Preliminary probe revealed that they had snatched the phone from Tausif Alam, a local resident. A case has been registered.TNS
Mobile snatched near rly crossing
Amritsar: A duo of unidentified persons snatched the mobile phone of Komalpreet Kaur, a local resident on Sunday. She said two unidentified persons came on a bike and snatched her mobile phone from near Inder Medical store at Verka railway crossing.TNS
Elderly man dies in road mishap
Amritsar: An elderly man, identified as Harjit Singh of Batala road, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Batala road. He was admitted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where he had died yesterday. The police have booked an unidentified person in the case and launched further probe.
