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Home / Amritsar / Two arrested in cross-border smuggling case in Amritsar; 5 kg ICE, three pistols seized

Two arrested in cross-border smuggling case in Amritsar; 5 kg ICE, three pistols seized

The accused have been identified as Sohan Singh of Chogawan village and Saleem of Bandala village in Amritsar.

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The police also seized two 9mm pistols and a .30-bore pistol, along with magazines, and impounded a motorcycle allegedly used to transport the consignment.
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The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing in Amritsar has busted a cross-border narcotics and illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons and the seizure of 5 kg of ICE (crystal methamphetamine) and three foreign-made pistols.

The accused have been identified as Sohan Singh of Chogawan village and Saleem of Bandala village in Amritsar.

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The police also seized two 9mm pistols and a .30-bore pistol, along with magazines, and impounded a motorcycle allegedly used to transport the consignment.

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According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the module was allegedly being operated in coordination with foreign-based smugglers. The consignments of drugs and weapons were received and subsequently supplied through local associates.

The arrests followed a tip-off that the two suspects were expected to meet near Adda Baoli, close to Mata Kaulan Hospital on Lopoke Road, to deliver a consignment of ICE and weapons. CI teams conducted a raid and intercepted the suspects, recovering the contraband and firearms from their possession.

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Police have also identified another key member of the module and launched raids to arrest him. Investigators are probing the forward and backward linkages of the network to identify other members and trace the foreign-based handlers allegedly coordinating the smuggling operation.

A case has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station under Sections 22, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

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