Two arrested in murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Four days after a youth identified as Shiv Kumar (23) of the Khalsa Nagar locality was murdered by several persons over an old enmity, the police have arrested two persons. Those arrested were identified as Pawan Kumar, alias Boxer, of Khalsa Nagar and Ramesh Kumar of Rajasthan, now residing in Khalsa Nagar. The police also recovered two sharp weapons from their possession. Shiv recently came out on bail. The victim’s family members had alleged that the victim was implicated in a false case of physical assault by Lucky of the same locality. The police have booked 12 persons in the case. TNS

123rd birth anniv of Thakar celebrated

Amritsar: The Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) celebrated the 123rd birth anniversary of legendary artist SG Thakar Singh by hosting an exhibition of his celebrated artwork. Founder of IAFA in the city, Padma Shri Thakar Singh was one of the most celebrated artists of the country in his time. Rabindranath Tagore and the country’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad and many royal families were among his patrons. An exhibition of his art works opened on Tuesday at Thakar Singh art gallery with senior artists in attendance.