Two arrested with 15 stolen cellphones

Amritsar, March 12

The city police nabbed two snatchers and recovered 15 mobile phones from their possession here on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Pars (19) of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir and Nakul Kumar of RS Pura in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jasveer Singh, SHO, Civil Lines police station, said they succeeded in arresting the two accused who had snatched several mobile phones.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar was present in Company Bagh area. They got information that Paras Nakul Kumar was involved in snatching of mobile phones. The police nabbed them from the Mall Road and recovered 15 stolen mobile phones from them. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against them at the Civil Lines police station.

