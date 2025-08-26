Two arrested with 4.5kg bhang

The Jandiala police have arrested two persons with 4.5kg of Bhang. The arrested persons were identified as Joginder Singh, alias Laddu, and Happy, both residents of Rana Kala Colony. The police said the duo was intercepted by a police patrolling party from the colony in the Rana Kala area. They were carrying a sack containing bhang.

A case under NDPS act was registered against them and further probe initiated into the matter.