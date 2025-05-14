DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Two arrested with 435 gm of heroin

Two arrested with 435 gm of heroin

Police also recovered Glock pistol, magazine from them
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:56 AM May 14, 2025 IST
The Patti police led by Sub-Inspector Manpreet Kaur arrested two persons with 435 gm of heroin, a Glock pistol and a magazine on the Kandiala road here on Monday.

The police said the accused have been identified as Mahanbir Singh Sagar of Rajoke (Khalra) and Harpreet Singh of Saido village.

A case under Sections 21-B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. The police said the Goindwal Sahib police arrested Pawandeep Singh of Bharowal with 10 gm heroin; the Chohla Sahib police arrested Balwinder Singh Mapi of Pakhopura with 9 gm heroin; and the Khemkaran police arrested Rajinder Kumar of Khemkaran with 5 gms of heroin on Monday. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act by the police stations concerned.

