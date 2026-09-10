Two arrested with 5 kg ICE, 3 pistols; hunt for key accused on, say Amritsar police

Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has busted a cross-border narcotics and arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 5 kg of ICE (crystal methamphetamine) and three foreign-made pistols from them. The accused have been identified as Sohan Singh of Chogawan village and Saleem of Bandala village in Amritsar.
The police also seized two 9mm pistols and a .30-bore pistol, along with magazines, and impounded a motorcycle allegedly used for transporting the consignment.
According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigation has revealed that the module was allegedly being operated in coordination with foreign-based smugglers. The consignment of drugs and weapons was received and subsequently supplied through local associates. The arrests followed a tip-off that the two suspects were expected to meet near Adda Baoli, close to Mata Kaulan Hospital on Lopoke Road, in connection with the delivery of a consignment of ICE and weapons. CI teams conducted a raid and intercepted the suspects, recovering the contraband and arms from their possession.
The police have identified another key member of the module and are on the lookout for him. A probe is on to trace the forward and backward linkages of the network.
A hunt to track down foreign-based handlers allegedly coordinating the smuggling operation is also on. A case under Sections 22, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered.