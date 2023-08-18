Two arrested with fake Australian visa at airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 17

The immigration authorities at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International (SGRD) Airport here have arrested two youth with fake Australian visas. Later, they were handed over to the airport police which registered a case against them. A preliminary probe revealed that they were duped by fake travel agent.

Those arrested were identified as Lal, a resident of Johal village in Phillaur, and Javed, a resident of Khemkaran in Tarn Tara district. ASI Jagjit Singh, investigating officer (IO), said the suspects were brought on one-day police remand and further probe was on

A case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered against them. They would be produced in a court tomorrow. As per initial probe, the duo was allegedly defrauded by a Singapore-based woman identified as Rani. She promised them to get the Australian visa and asked to meet her here. The police said the probe was on to identify the travel agent.