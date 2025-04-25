DT
Home / Amritsar / Two arrested with Glock pistols near Gharinda chowk

Two arrested with Glock pistols near Gharinda chowk

The Amritsar rural police have confiscated three weapons, including two Glock pistols, and arrested two persons in this connection. They were identified as Kashmir Singh and Sonu, both residents of Mehma Pandori village falling under the Chatiwind police station here.
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:49 AM Apr 25, 2025 IST
The seized pistols in Amritsar on Thursday.
The Amritsar rural police have confiscated three weapons, including two Glock pistols, and arrested two persons in this connection. They were identified as Kashmir Singh and Sonu, both residents of Mehma Pandori village falling under the Chatiwind police station here.

The police said they got specific information that the accused were involved in the smuggling of weapons. Following this, a naka was laid near the Gharinda chowk where they were arrested by the police.

During their search, the police seized two 9mm Glock pistols from Kashmir Singh and a .30 bore pistol from Sonu and two mobile phones. The police also impounded their motorcycle (PB-46-X-9012).

A case under the Arms Act was registered against them. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for exposing the entire network by identifying their backward and forward linkages.

