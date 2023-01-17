Two arrested with heroin

Amritsar: The city police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing heroin. The two suspects have been identified as Bobby and Hardev Singh of Maqboolpura locality. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is under way. TNS
DCP bans display of arms, ammo
Amritsar: Using his magisterial powers, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal banned the display of arms and ammunition through an order on Monday. He has also banned songs glorifying weapons and violence. He said these orders would also be applicable on across social media platforms. The order would remain in effect till March 17.
Tribune Shorts
UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist
The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...
Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius
At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian
Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith
Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...
China records first recent population decline as births plunge
The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...