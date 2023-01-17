Two arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing heroin. The two suspects have been identified as Bobby and Hardev Singh of Maqboolpura locality. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and further investigation is under way. TNS

DCP bans display of arms, ammo

Amritsar: Using his magisterial powers, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal banned the display of arms and ammunition through an order on Monday. He has also banned songs glorifying weapons and violence. He said these orders would also be applicable on across social media platforms. The order would remain in effect till March 17.