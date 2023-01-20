Two arrested with heroin

Amritsar: City police have arrested three persons for allegedly possessing 259 gm of heroin in three separate instances. The CIA staff nabbed Gurwinder Singh alias Baba of Bhapa High School on 88-Feet road and recovered 185 gm of heroin from him. Similarly, Lakhan Gautam of Fateh Singh Colony was held with 70 gm of heroin while Gurdev Singh of Guru Ki Wadali was arrested with 4 gm of contraband. The police also recovered Rs 43,000 of drug money from Gurdev. They were produced in court and brought on police remand for further investigations. Their links were being established. TNS
Mobile seized from inmate
Amritsar: Central Jail authorities seized a mobile phone from a prisoner identified as Mukesh Kumar of Vaishali while 10 bundles of cigarettes were found abandoned. The police have registered a case. TNS
One booked for stealing Bike
Amritsar: An unidentified person stole a bike from Khai Wali Gali in Katra Khazana area. The bike belonged to a lawyer, Akash Kapoor. The incident was captured on CCTV camera and further investigations were on to identify the miscreant.
