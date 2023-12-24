Two arrested with heroin, ice

Tarn Taran, December 23
Two bike-borne were arrested by a patrol party of the Sarai Amant Khan police and 900 grams of heroin and 500 grams of ice (crystal meth) was recovered from their possession.
The SHO, Inspector Narinder Singh, said a police party was on routine patrol duty when two bike-borne persons were signalled to stop. During search of the two motorcycle riders, the police recovered heroin and ice from them.
The SHO said suspects were identified as Yadwinder Singh, a resident of Daoke village, and Akashdeep Singh Akash, a resident of Bharobhal (Amritsar). The suspects were booked under Sections 21-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
