Two arrested with heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar: The police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing heroin. They were identified as Karan of Tung Bala and Preet Kamal of Vijay Nagar area. The police confiscated 15 gm and 20 gm of heroin from them, respectively. Two separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered in this regard. TNS

Three phones seized in jail

Amritsar: Amritsar central jail authorities confiscated three mobile phones from the jail complex on Saturday. A phone was recovered from a jail inmate, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Mehta Road, while two phones were found to be unclaimed. A case has been registered. tns

PAU Kisan Mela on March 2

Amritsar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Nag Kalan village near here has announced to organise a Kisan Mela in association with Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, on March 2. KVK Deputy Director Dr Bikramjit Singh said different departments of the state government such as agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, agricultural engineering and others would set up their stalls to provide awareness to farmers regarding different schemes. He said all departments of PAU would also set up their stalls.