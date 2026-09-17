Two arrested with heroin in Amritsar

The police arrested two persons with 7.749 kg of heroin near Mughal Chak village.

ASI Sher Singh said the accused, Jagatbir Singh, a resident of Mari Megha village, and Ranjit Singh, a resident of Narla village, were on their way to Khalra village on a motorcycle.

Advertisement

They were stopped for checking and the contraband was recovered from them. A case under Sections 21, 21-C, 61 and 85

Advertisement

of the NDPS Act has been registered.