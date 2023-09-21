Two arrested with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 20

The Cantonment police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing two country-made weapons. Those arrested were identified as Jagtar Singh, alias Vicky, a resident of the Loharaka road, and Lovejit Singh, alias Kalu, a resident of the Housing Board Colony, Ranjit Avenue. Both were now living in Gurdaspur district.

The police said during patrolling, officials of the Gumtala police chowki received a tip-off following which a naka was laid near Ganda Nullah. A car was signalled to stop at the Ganda Nullah naka. During search, the police recovered two weapons from car occupants identified as Jagtar and Lovejit Singh. The police also confiscated 11 bullets from their possession.

The duo could not give satisfactory answers to the police queries. So, they were arrested and a case under Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them.

They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation. The police was checking their antecedents and source of the weapons.