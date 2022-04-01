Two arrested with illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 31

In order to nail criminal elements and drug traffickers in the city, the police on Thursday carried out a search operation in different parts of the city. The police arrested two persons and confiscated around 48 bottles of illicit liquor during the operation. The teams were headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective) Rashpal Singh.

In the wee hours, police teams raided areas of Anngarh, Gate Khazana, Hindustan Basi, Hall Gate, Godam Mohalla, Katra Sher Singh, etc, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Division-D, Division-E and Gate Hakima police stations.

Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Ravi Kumar and Navjot Singh, ACP (Central) Kanwalpreet Singh, ACP Harjinder Kumar, ACP Gurindernbir Singh and SHO along with around 220 cops conducted the surprise checking.

Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said a special emphasis was given on the houses of criminal elements, suspicious and drug traffickers. During the checking, vehicles in these houses were also checked for ownership.

A total of 30 bottles of illicit liquor and a stolen scooter was seized by Division D police while Gate Hakima police seized 18 bottles of illegal whisky and a scooter and arrested one person. The police also interrogated 65 suspicious persons. The Police Commissioner said the police would continue such surprise operations. —