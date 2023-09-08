Two arrested with pistol, four live cartridges

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff have nabbed two persons with one 32 bore pistol and four live cartridges. Those arrested were identified as Sahil Singh, alias Gardela, and Sandeep Kumar, alias Sanju, both residents of Bawe Wala Chowk, Gujarpura, Amritsar.

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-III), said a police team under the supervision of Inspector Amandeep Singh, CIA staff in-charge, got a tip-off about two miscreants. The team raided the hideout of Sahil and Sandeep and recovered one 32 bore pistol and four live cartridges from them. A case was registered against the two suspects.

The suspects would be produced in a court for seeking their police remand for further investigation.

In another incident, the Civil Lines police nabbed two persons on the charge of robbing people. The arrested suspects were identified as Sonu, alias Baba, and Vishal Kumar, alias Shalu, both residents of Lohgarh Chowk. Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of Dayanand Nagar, Lawrence Road, complained to the police that on the intervening night of September 5 and 6 he was going home at 11 pm after finishing his work. When he reached Joshi Colony, two bike-borne youths followed him. They hit him with a sharp weapon and snatched his mobile phone. The police control room also received a similar complaint from Shiv Kumar, another city resident.

The police recovered snatched mobile phones, a sharp weapon and the bike used in the crime from Sonu and Vishal. The duo were produced in a court today which sent them to two-day police remand.