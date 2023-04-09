Two arrested with pistol in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

The city police nabbed two persons with a pistol and cartridges here today. The arrested accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh and Yuvraj Singh of Dalam village in the district.

According to the police officials, a police team was led by SHO (Majitha Road Police Station) Sukhinder Singh and ASI Bharat Bhushan and Faizpura police post in-charge Jatinder Singh was on patrolling duty stated near the Dasehra Ground. A country pistol, three cartridges of .32 bore were seized from them. A case has been registered under Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.