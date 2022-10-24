Two arrested with pistols in Amritsar village

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police arrested two persons, Gursewak Singh of Beas and Swarnraj Singh of Baba Bakala, for allegedly possessing two foreign-made pistols. However, they were intercepted by a police party at Dolenangal village, following a tip-off. The duo could not produce any document regarding the weapons. The police also recovered five bullets from them. A case has been registered under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act. TNS
One booked for manhandling cop
Amritsar: The Lopoke police booked Gurwinder Singh of Mode Khurd village for allegedly manhandling a cop identified as Kabal Singh, a home guard jawan working as naib court with the Superintendent of Police (Punjab Bureau of Investigations). He alleged that the officials asked him to go to Gurwinder Singh's residence to hand him a summon paper regarding a complaint filed by Kanwaljit Kaur against him. He said the accused tore the summon paper and manhandled him besides damaging his bike. The police have booked Gurwinder Singh who is still at large. TNS
53-yr-old killed in road accident
Tarn Taran: Jaswant Singh (53), a resident of Bhaini Gurmukh Singh, died on the spot in a road accident near his village on Saturday. Dilbag Singh, younger brother of the deceased, said that Jaswant Singh had gone to the nearby town of Bhikhiwind to fill petrol in his motorcycle. He was just a few yards away from the petrol pump when a speeding tipper bearing the registration number PB-06 M-9665 hit him from the front. He received head injuries as a result of which he died on the spot. A police team from Bhikhiwind led by ASI Gurmeet Singh reached the spot soon after the incident and arrested Bakhshish Singh, a resident of Bhikhiwind, who was the driver of the tipper. A case under Section 304A and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, said the police. OC
Three held with 294-gm heroin
Tarn Taran: Sri Goindwal Sahib police arrested two persons with 274 grams of heroin while Khemkaran police nabbed one from whose possession 20 grams of heroin was recovered on Saturday. SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh informed here today that Ramanjit Singh Sodhi of Khadoor Sahib and Gurbinder Singh Gobinda of Biharipur (Verowal ) who were consuming heroin in a car were arrested and 274 grams of heroin was seized from their possession. Meanwhile, Harpal Singh, a resident of Khemkaran was arrested by the police and 20 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. The police have registered cases under the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
