Two arrested with six illegal pistols in separate instances

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

The city police nabbed two persons with six illegal pistols in two separate cases here on Tuesday.

In the first instance, five pistols were recovered from a notorious criminal. The accused has been identified as Sahil Kumar, alias Chhanga (22), a resident of Indira Colony, Jhabal Road, Amritsar. The police recovered five pistols and 40 cartridges of .32 bore, .315 bore and .12 bore from his possession.

Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Gate Hakima police station, said a team led by Balwinder Singh, in-charge, Annagarh police post, nabbed Sahil Kumar and recovered five pistols from Annagarh gate area. A Class V drop-out, Chhanga had come out on bail after staying in jail for four years in different cases.

During a preliminary interrogation, Sahil Kumar confessed that he along with his accomplices Ajay Singh, alias Bhiri, and Rakshit Saini formed a gang and sold illegal arms. Ajay Singh and Rakshit Saini are currently lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail and Ludhiana, respectively, under the Arms Act. The accused, Sahil Kumar, was also wanted in two cases of attempt to murder. Police officials said Chhanga faced seven cases of snatching, attempt to murder and clashes in different police stations of the city.

A fresh case has been registered under Sections 25 (7), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Gate Hakima police station, Amritsar, in this regard.

Meanwhile, in the second case, one person was arrested with a weapon. The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, alias Shala (23), a resident of Dhappai village in Amritsar. The accused works in a gas agency. CIA Staff-1 in charge Inspector Amolak Singh said Vishal Singh was nabbed with a .32 bore pistol and two cartridges. A case has been registered.