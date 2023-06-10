Two arrested with stolen motorcycle

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 9

A team of the Sarhali police led by Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh arrested two persons at a naka set up near Panjwar village here on Thursday. The SI said the accused had been identified as Lovpreet Singh and Gurjit Singh, residents of Sursing village.

The SI said both accused were travelling on a bike. The police party signalled them to stop and asked to show the bike’s documents which they failed to produce. During quizzing, they confessed they had stolen it from Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha, a few days ago. A case had been registered.