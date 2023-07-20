Two bike-borne persons loot petrol station in Rajatal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 19

Two armed persons looted a petrol pump on gunpoint in Rajatal, a border village, here on Tuesday. The suspects decamped with Rs 9,000 cash.

Ramasispal, a resident of New Preet Nagar, Batala road, stated to the police that he had been working at the Rajatal Filling Station for past eight years. He said yesterday, around 2.20 pm he and another employee Sarojpal was working at the petrol pump when two bike- borne persons arrived there. The bike was without a number plate.

He said the pillion rider came near him, took out a pistol and pointed the weapon at him. He threatened to shoot him while asking to hand over cash to him. Ramasispal said when he refused to give money, the suspect shot at his legs but he escaped. The suspects snatched Rs 9,000 from him and fled from the spot. The police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, the police have booked two persons identified as Gulli and Shalu of Rajasansi for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from Bimla Kaur when she was returning home from work. Bimla said when she was answering a phone call, the suspects came from behind and snatched her phone. The police have registered a case.