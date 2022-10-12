Two bike-borne robbers loot Rs 40,000 from petrol pump

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 11

Two unidentified persons on Sunday robbed Rs 40,000 in cash from the Sajjan Petroworld petrol pump on the Sarhali road.

Pump employees Varinder Singh and Palwinder Singh said two masked men, armed with guns, had arrived on the spot on a motorcycle. The robbers allegedly thrashed them. They asked the employees to hand over all the cash to them, threatening to shoot them if they would not comply. After taking the cash, the robbers fled the scene.

ASI Gurdas Singh from the Sadar police station, Tarn Taran, said, “After looting cash from the pump, the two suspects headed to the Tarn Taran-Jandiala Guru road near Khabbe Dogran with the aim to rob another pump, but they failed as the pump was shut at the time.”

A case has been registered against the two unidentified suspects under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.