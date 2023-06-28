Two booked for abetment to suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 27

The Gate Hakima police have booked Vishav Luthra and Tarun Kapur of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar on the charge of abetment to suicide after a man Sham Singh of same locality suddenly collapsed in his house on Sunday.

Surinder Kaur, wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband was under great stress after accused Vishav Luthra lodged a false complaint against her husband for allegedly making caste-related remarks on June 20. She alleged Tarun Kapur was witness in the complaint.

She alleged on Monday her husband returned home and was under duress. She asked him whether the dispute with Vishav got settled, he said that accused was adamant for registering an FIR against him. She said suddenly he collapsed and fell down. He was rushed to Guru Ram Dass Hospital where he succumbed. She alleged that her husband died due to false complaint by the two accused.

The police have registered a case under section 306 of the IPC and launched further probe though no one was arrested in the case so far.