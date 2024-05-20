Two booked for defrauding man of Rs 27.14 lakh

Tarn Taran, May 19
Two swindlers have allegedly defrauded a person of Rs 27.14 lakh on the pretext of depositing his fee in a Canadian college.
The victim — Harpreet Singh of Ganga Singh Nagar in Tarn Taran — has brought the matter to the notice of the district police.
According to infromation, the suspects contacted Harpreet at a local IELTS centre. Harpreet deposited the amount as asked to be paid as fee for a Canadian college, but the suspects embezzled Rs 27.14 lakh paid by the victim.
The suspects were identified as Des Kumar Kamla Yadav, a resident of Flat No. 303, Evershine City, Vasai East Palgarh (Maharashtra); and Vivek Soni, a resident of E-160 Lower Ground, Disuza Kailash, New Delhi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops
Claim vital Maliwal case evidence lost | Say attack could ha...
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
Capital sizzles at 44.4°C
Weather department sounds red alert till tomorrow