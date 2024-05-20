Two booked for defrauding man of Rs 27.14 lakh

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 19

Two swindlers have allegedly defrauded a person of Rs 27.14 lakh on the pretext of depositing his fee in a Canadian college.

The victim — Harpreet Singh of Ganga Singh Nagar in Tarn Taran — has brought the matter to the notice of the district police.

According to infromation, the suspects contacted Harpreet at a local IELTS centre. Harpreet deposited the amount as asked to be paid as fee for a Canadian college, but the suspects embezzled Rs 27.14 lakh paid by the victim.

The suspects were identified as Des Kumar Kamla Yadav, a resident of Flat No. 303, Evershine City, Vasai East Palgarh (Maharashtra); and Vivek Soni, a resident of E-160 Lower Ground, Disuza Kailash, New Delhi.

