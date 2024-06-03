Two booked for duping man of Rs 2.10 lakh

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 2

Two persons were booked by the Goindwal Sahib police on Saturday for cheating a man of Rs 2.10 lakh one the pretext of arranging a government job for him.

ASI Mukhtar Singh said the suspects, were identified as Gurpreet Singh and Ranjit Singh, both residents of Kang village. The victim, identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Dulchipur village, told the police that the suspects took money on the pretext of arranging a government job for him six months ago. The victim said the suspects were neither able to arrange a job for him nor returned his money. The suspects were booked under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC in this connection. The police are conducting raids to arrest them.

