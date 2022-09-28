Two booked for duping woman

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Islamabad police have booked two persons for allegedly duping a local woman of Rs 1.43 lakh after befriending her on social media. A case was registered following a probe by the cyber crime wing. Those booked include Shambhu Singh Bhadoriya of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and Keshab Bakti of Udaypur in Rajasthan. The victim, identified as Shikha of the Kot Khalsa area, stated to the police that she was living separately from her husband. She had an Instagram account on which a youth befriended with her. She alleged the accused even proposed her for a marriage and used to call and chat with her. The accused sought her help and took Rs 1.43 lakh from her. She transferred the amount into two accounts. Following a probe, accounts were found to be of the duo. Perneet Dhillon, SHO Islamabad police, said a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 66-D of the IT Act had been registered and further investigation was on. tns

Woman robbed of Rs 12.45 lakh

Amritsar: The Jandiala police booked Komalpreet Kaur and her father Gurwinder Singh of Manjpur village for allegedly defrauding Rashpal Kaur of Dehriwal village. The accused allegedly duped her of Rs 12.45 lakh. A case under Sections 420, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered following a probe conducted by the DSP (special branch and criminal intelligence). The police said efforts were on to nab the suspects.