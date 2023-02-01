Two booked for fraud, forgery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Beas police have booked two persons, Jobanjit Singh and Surjit Singh of Jodha Nagri village, on charges of fraud and forgery. The police said they had prepared fake identities of Gulzar Singh of Panjgaryan and Kuldeep Singh Nambardar which they used to make forged property documents, Aadhaar card and other documents. TNS

Pistol recovered in cantt area

Amritsar: Army jawans recovered an old pistol and magazine from the camp area in Ajnala. It was handed over to the police for further probe. According to Army officers, they did not have record of any missing weapon. The old rusted pistol was found during patrolling. A marking of GSF IN 2013 was embossed on the weapon. A case has been registered. TNS

EX-AIT chairman gets bail

Amritsar: Former Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi, who faced charges of misappropriation of trust properties, has got bail from the high court.