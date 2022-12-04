Two booked for hurting sentiments

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The Gharinda police have booked two persons for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making objectionable remarks against a community’s religious saints.

Those booked have been identified as Manjit Singh of the Prabhnoor Health Club and Satnam Singh of Wadali in Chheharta.

A case under Sections 295-A, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them. The police said no arrest had been made so far. Further probe in this matter was underway.

Lokas Masih, a resident of New Hamidpura Colony in the Naraingarh area, told the police that he got a video message on social media in which the accused were seen making objectionable remarks against Jesus Christ and religious preachers. He said this had hurt the religious sentiments of the community.