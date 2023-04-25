Two booked for molesting woman

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 24

Rajdevinder Kaur (38), a married woman, who was a resident of Delanwal, lodged a complaint on April 23 (Sunday) with the Verowal police against two persons of the same village for molesting her. ASI Kulwinder Kaur recorded the statement of the victim in which Gurmukh Singh Mana and Dilbag Singh Baga of the same Delanwal village had been named as the accused.

The victim, in her complaint to the Verowal police, said she was at the village bus stand when the accused came and molested her. She objected but the accused threatened to kill her. The accused have been booked.