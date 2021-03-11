Two booked for murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

A youth identified as Sukhchain Singh, alias Bobby, of Guru Ki Wadali area was shot at and attacked with sharp weapons over a minor dispute here late on Monday evening. The police have booked two persons on the charge of attempt to murder. They were identified as Kamal Masih of Chand Avenue and Gagandeep Singh of Baba Jeevan Singh Colony located in the Guru Ki Wadali area.

Sukhchain told the police that he was going to Gurdwara Baba Jeewan Singh, when he saw two persons standing near a vegetable shop opposite a petrol pump in the area. He said before he could understand, they attacked him with a dagger inflicting grievous injury on his hand and later Kamal Masih fired three gunshots, of which one hit him on his foot. He said as he raised an alarm, the accused fled.

ASI Sahib Singh, Investigating Officer, said the victim had an altercation with the accused over some issue a couple of days ago. He said the accused were absconding from their houses, while further investigations were on.