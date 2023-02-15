Two booked for posting obscene pictures of girl

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 14

The Tarn Taran Sadar police booked two persons of Naurangabad village, including a woman, for posting obscene photographs of a girl on social media and harassing her. The family of the victim had lodged a complaint with women helpline number on September 27, 2022, which was marked to the Sadar police for an inquiry. The police registered a case in this regard on February 13 against Rani Kaur and Kimat Singh. Both suspects are at large.