Two booked for rape

Amritsar, May 14
Bhindi Saida police have booked two persons for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl in Chhan Kalan village. Though the incident occurred around 10 days ago, a complaint was lodged with the police on Friday.
Those booked were identified as Mewa Singh and Gursewak Singh, both of the same village. A case under Sections 376, 453 and 34 of the IPC was registered against them. No arrest has been made so far, the police said.
The victim said her brother and mother had gone to the fields, while her sister-in-law was at her parents’ home. She said she was alone, when Mewa Singh entered by jumping over the wall. She alleged that Mewa Singh forcibly entered her room, while Gursewak remained outside. She alleged that Mewa Singh raped her.
