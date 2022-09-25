Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 24

The Chatiwind police have booked two youths for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Bhagtupura.

Though the police have registered a case following a statement of the girl’s mother, no arrest has been made yet.

The victim’s mother told the police that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, her daughter went missing. She and her mother-in-law ventured out in the early hours to look for the girl near a government school. She found her daughter late at night with the two accused, who have been identified as Gursewak Singh and Sukhchain Singh. On seeing her, the duo fled the spot, she said.

The complainant alleged that Gursewak Singh used to stalk her daughter. She claimed that earlier on Thursday, the accused had asked her daughter to meet him outside around midnight. He allegedly threatened to kill her family if she would not comply. Scared, she alleged, her daughter agreed to meet the accused in the wee hours. While Gursewak allegedly got physical with the girl, Sukhchain stood guard.

The police have registered a case under Sections 376, 120-B and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). SI Simarjit Kaur shared that efforts to nab the accused are underway. The girl also underwent a medical examination.