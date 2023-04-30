Two booked for setting room on fire

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 29

Two miscreants set ablaze the house of Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Sarhali, 10 days ago over an argument between both sides.

Sukhwinder Singh had lodged a complaint against Malkit Singh Ghughi and Sukha Singh of the same village. He told the police that the accused came to his house and set ablaze a room of his house.

The goods kept in the house were totally damaged in the fire. Investigating officer ASI Bishan Das said an argument over an issue between both parties was said to be the cause of the incident.

The ASI said a case under Sections 436, 452, 427, and 34, IPC, had been registered against the accused who are absconding. Sukhwinder Singh said the accused trespassed his residence on April 20 and set ablaze a room.