Two booked for smuggling

Amritsar: Gharinda police have booked Baldev Singh of Dhanoe Khurd village and Gurbir Singh of Hardo Rattan village on the charge of cross-border smuggling. Sub-Inspector Jasbir Singh said the police got a tip-off that Baldev Singh was involved in the smuggling of drugs and weapons from the Pakistan side using drones. He said the informer told that Gurbir Singh used to help in supplying drugs further to different persons. He said recently a drug consignment was smuggled with the help of a drone and it fell near Hardev Singh's house in the village and the duo took it away. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. TNS

Two snatchings reported

Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police reported two snatching incidents on Tuesday. In the first incident, unknown persons snatched a bike and in the second, Rs 13,200 and a mobile phone was robbed by unknown miscreants. Rinku Masih of Mangia village in Gurdaspur told Kamboh police that he worked in Bhatia hospital and on Monday night he was going to the hospital on his bike when two bike persons hit his bike. As he fell down, the accused took away his motorcycle. Similarly, Jad Singh of Fattubhila village told Kathunangal police that yesterday he was going to Kathunangal on his bike. He said around 1.15pm, two bike-borne persons came from the rear and snatched Rs 13,200 and a mobile phone after tearing the pocket of his kurta. The police registered two separate cases.