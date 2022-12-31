Two booked for snatching

Nakodar, December 30
Acting on a tip-off the Nakodar sadar police have booked two persons a charge of snatching. The investigation officer (IO), Jasvir Singh, said the suspects had been identified as Amrit Pal, alias Amrit, a resident of Shankar village, and Lovepreet Singh of Saidupur village. A case under Sections 379-B and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. Raids are being carried out to nab them.
