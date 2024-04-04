Two booked for sodomy

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 3

The Chohla Sahib police have booked two in an incident of sodomy. The accused have been identified as Arashdeep Singh alias Splendor and Lovejit Sing Lov, both of Warhian Naven village.

SHO Harmanpreet Singh informed that the accused lured a 12-year-old boy who was playing in the village to the residence of Arashdeep Singh where they committed the crime. The victim disclosed the incident to his mother who approached the Children’s Welfare Committee which advised them to approach the police.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said that a case has been registered on Tuesday under Section 377 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) read along with Section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused are absconding.

